Man arrested following alleged drive-by shooting - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A local man has been arrested and charged after a drive-by shooting incident.

Shawn M. Thompson, 28, was taken into custody on Sunday for his alleged involvement in the shooting, which took place that morning. Thompson is charged with aggravated battery. He is also charged with possession of a controlled substance and concealment of evidence for an unrelated incident.

The Pocatello Police Department received a call alerting them of a shooting at around 9:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Highland Boulevard. The caller told officers the suspects left the area in her Blue Dodge Durango, as well as a white pickup truck that read “United Rentals.”

The victim said Thompson was at the residence because he was purchasing a .22 pistol from him, for which he paid $200. After he went to the bathroom, the victim said he found Thompson wearing his back body armor.

Thompson then allegedly ran out of the residence and pointed the gun at the victim before entering the pick up truck and driving away with another person of interest and a woman who has not been identified.

The victim said they returned a “short while later” and he saw the person of interest get out of the truck and get into the Durango. When the victim ran outside, Thompson allegedly fired three shots at him, hitting him on the bridge of his nose and the back of his right leg.

The officers determined the victim’s injuries were “minor” so he wasn’t transported to the hospital.

Bannock County Sheriff’s deputies said they later found Thompson driving the Durango in the area of Main and 6th Street in Lava Hot Springs with a .22 magazine.

Thompson was transported to the Pocatello Police Department where he was interviewed and arrested.

Authorities have not made any other arrests in relation to Sunday’s shooting.