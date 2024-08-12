Man, child killed after pickup and dirt bike collide in northern Idaho - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

BLANCHARD — Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred just before 8:52 p.m. on Saturday in Bonner County.

The crash occurred on State Highway 41 near Blanchard. The driver of a Toyota pickup driven a 50-year-old male of Sprit Lake was southbound on State Highway 41 attempting to pass a slow-moving vehicle. The driver of a Yamaha dirt bike was a minor traveling northbound on State Highway 41 without headlights. The Toyota collided with the dirt bike.

The Toyota driver was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries on scene. The driver of the dirt bike succumbed to his injuries on scene as well.

State Highway 41 was blocked for approximately 5 hours. Next of kin has been notified for both individuals.