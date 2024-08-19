Motorcycle passenger killed, driver rushed to hospital following crash near Wendell - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

WENDELL — Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle fatality crash at 3287 S. 1500 E. southwest of Wendell.

At 5:37 P.M on Sunday, ISP troopers responded to the crash. A 36- year-old male from Wendell was driving northbound on 1500 E. in a 2001 Chevrolet Truck. The Chevrolet was making a left hand turn and struck a 2006 Honda CRF450R motorcycle driving southbound on 1500 E.

The Honda motorcycle was driven by a 19-year-old male from Utah with an 18-year-old female passenger from Wendell. The Honda motorcycle stuck an unoccupied 2004 Dodge Stratus in the parking lot of West Point at 3287 S. 1500 E.

The driver of the Honda motorcycle sustained major injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The passenger of the Honda motorcycle sustained critical injuries and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet was wearing a seat belt. Both driver and passenger of the Honda motorcycle were not wearing helmets.

The northbound and southbound lanes of 1500 E. were blocked for approximately two hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, Wendall Rural Fire Department and Gooding County EMS.