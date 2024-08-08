Over 300 kids to showcase animals as Jefferson County Fair in Rigby begins next week - East Idaho News

RIGBY — More than 300 kids will be showcasing animals next week at the Jefferson County Fair in Rigby. It’s a sight that you don’t want to miss.

The fair is happening at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds from Monday, Aug. 12 to Saturday, Aug. 17. There’s an array of events, including a sheep show, a poultry show, and a goat show involving 4-H and FFA. There’s a rodeo, a death-by-chocolate event and a livestock market sale. Click here to view the schedule.

“We are a rural-type fair,” Jefferson County Fair Chairman Carl Anderson said. “We do have a huge animal-based fair, meaning we have lots of kids that raise sheep, goats, pigs, chickens, and rabbits.”

The kids range in age from at least 11 to 18 and work hard to showcase the animals they have.

“When we talk about rabbit shows and pig shows, all of these kids have to work with these animals. As they purchase their animals and breed their animals … most of them go out every day and work with the animals so they know how to display them to a judge and to show their best character,” Anderson said.

Courtesy Carl Anderson

Participants have to know a lot about the specific species. Judges in a rabbit show, for example, will ask them all kinds of questions.

“What diseases do you have to watch out for? How can you tell whether an animal is in good health or poor health? What do you do? How much do you feed an animal?” Anderson explained.

He said 375 kids will be showcasing animals throughout the week. Anderson told EastIdahoNews.com it’s great to watch and added the market sale is one of his favorite events too.

“I am out in the ring with the auctioneer, helping the auctioneer take bids, and so it’s a lot of fun at sale time, helping these kids get some money for their animal if they choose to sell their animal,” Anderson said. “Each one of our kids as far as pigs, sheep, cows, goats and rabbits, can sell one animal in our market sale.”

They can earn quite a bit of money, too, as businesses and others support them. Anderson said that last year, over 200 animals were sold, and over $600,000 was generated in the market sale for the kids.

“It really is impressive. It’s kind of a feel-good situation when you see a kid able to sell his animal, and he makes a little bit of money,” Anderson said.

Participants end up learning how to care for an animal and how much money they spend on it by keeping track of it in their books.

“These kids become business leaders later in life. They become productive citizens,” he said. “You see these kids … great camaraderie amongst them, very, very businesses like, very knowledgeable and it is just fun working with them.”

New this year, will be a dance.

“We did ask the kids what they would like to see … they asked if we could do a dance. So we are going to have a dance Thursday night in one of our barns. Play a little music and let them dance in the dirt and have a bit of fun,” he said.

Besides showcasing animals, there is a commercial building where people can bring their vegetables, fruits and canning items. There are also homemade quilts, paintings, and pictures to see.

“Everything is judged. (We have) red ribbon, blue ribbon, and white ribbon,” Anderson said.

The fairgrounds are free to visit, but some events charge a separate admissions fee. Click here for more information.

Courtesy Carl Anderson

Courtesy Carl Anderson

Courtesy Carl Anderson