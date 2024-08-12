Prep football preview: Hillcrest has a new stadium and plenty of new players - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Bolstered by a deep and talented senior class, Hillcrest rolled into the 4A state championship game last season. The Knights finished 12-1 but will have a new look in 2024 after graduating nearly 30 seniors.

The biggest question entering the new season will be how all the new faces gel in what is always a competitive conference.

“I feel really comfortable with the kids we have,” coach Brennon Mossholder said, noting the Knights’ JV squad finished 8-1 a year ago.

Perhaps the most compelling storyline for the new season is the team’s new stadium. After sharing the stadium at Bonneville High, the Knights finally have a place on campus to call their own.

Construction on the new stadium started last year, so the team has been waiting to finally get a chance to charge out on their home turf. To add to the excitement, the Knights’ first home game is Sept. 6 against Bonneville in the annual Civil War rivalry game.

“It’s just a beautiful facility,” Mossholder said.

While the younger players may take time to mesh, seniors Jace Jeudy, a wide receiver and linebacker, lineman Michael McCartney, running back/linebacker Titan Larsen and receiver/defensive back Mason Saunders, will be key returners with plenty of experience.

All eyes will probably be on Tyson Sweetwood, who takes over at quarterback for Peyton King, a dual-threat and All-State first-teamer.