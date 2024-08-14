Prep football preview: Rigby set to make another title run - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fourth in a series featuring key storylines for the upcoming high school football season.

RIGBY — The demise of the Rigby High School football program may have been greatly exaggerated.

So, demise may be too strong of a word, but when the premier 5A program in the state gets eliminated in the state quarterfinals, there are bound to be some questions.

Coach Armando Gonzalez, now in his eighth season, wouldn’t describe last season’s playoff loss as disappointing but did say it provided an opportunity to re-establish the program’s priorities.

“There’s a certain standard how we play,” Gonzalez said. “You win some and lose some, but if you don’t play well and don’t give yourself a chance, that’s what’s disappointing.”

The team’s priorities?

First, beat rival Madison. Second, win the conference. Third, win in the playoffs.

“We feel if we do those things we control our destiny and we put ourselves in a good position to play for a state championship,” Gonzalez said.

The Trojans had been to the 5A championship game four consecutive years and won three titles prior to last season. They typically open the season with a tough non-conference schedule and that will be the case again this season as they play at Coeur d’Alene, take on Wasatch (Utah) in the Rocky Mountain Rumble in Pocatello, play Moses Lake (Washington) at the Northwest Showdown, and then take on 4A champ Bishop Kelly in their first home game on Sept. 13. As if that’s not enough, the Trojans play at 4A runner-up Hillcrest on Oct. 18.

Gonzalez noted the brutal schedule prepares the team for conference play and eventually a late season playoff push.

Rigby plays at conference rival and 5A state champion Highland on Oct. 4 and hosts rival Madison the following week.

Rigby returns All-State lineman Feki Pouha, and defensive stalwarts Gauge Larsen and Parker Graham. Junior Jake Flowers steps into the starting quarterback spot and Skyline High School transfer Amani Morel adds to the team’s running game.

“This is one of the most talented teams we’ve had,” Gonzalez said. “I don’t think we’re finished. … As a team we, move on. I don’t care how many state championships we have, we’re on the prowl.”