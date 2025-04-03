'Suspicious' human remains found in garbage bag in northern Utah - East Idaho News

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A homicide investigation is underway after unidentified human remains were found in a black garbage bag in Brigham City.

The remains were discovered by a construction crew around the area of 2600 West Highway 13, according to the Brigham City Police Department. The contents were initially believed to be trash, but “hair and bones” were later discovered, police said.

“They’re definitely human remains,” Officer Chad Reyes told ABC4.com. “It appears that they’ve been here for some time, but I would say sometime less than, at least, a couple years.”

Officials arrived at the scene just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday and discovered that the bag contained human remains. Reyes said the bag with the remains was found “on the surface” and was not buried in the area.

Reyes said the remains had been in the area “at least a few months or longer,” and were “in a state of decomposition” after being discovered. The remains have been transported to the medical examiner’s office, officials said.

“We collected multiple pieces of evidence and will be processing those,” officials said.

Brigham City officials have been in contact with Cottonwood Heights police and said the remains are “likely” not Matthew Johnson, but that possibility is not being ruled out.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Box Elder Communications Center at (435) 856-7023.

Officials will be conducting an “analytical search for information regarding any missing persons both at the state and national level.”

Brigham City Police and the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the scene. Officials said Weber Metro CSI and the Utah Statewide Info and Analyst Center were later called to the scene to assist.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post as new information becomes available.