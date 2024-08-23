Prep football preview: Thunder Ridge relying on senior leadership as program continues to grow - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Thunder Ridge finished 1-8 a year ago but was playing better toward the end of last season.

That’s the kind of momentum coach Michael Berger hopes to see as the team enters 2024.

The Titans graduated just seven players and have more than 20 seniors in camp, most of whom saw plenty of playing time as underclassmen.

“The culture definitely has improved,” Berger said. “These kids have been with me since they were sophomores, so they know the expectations and how our coaches are going to handle them. We have some strong senior leadership. It makes me excited for the year … now it’s just us against us. We need to put it all together on Friday nights this year.”

The team’s experience starts on the defensive side where the Titans return a core group in the back seven.

Defensive backs Deyton Skinner and Max Hall return, as do linebackers Trevor Vincent and Jaron Sautter. The defensive line is relatively young, Berger noted, but expectations are to get everybody on the same page as quickly as possible.

The challenge on the offensive side is to improve the running game, which struggled much of last season.

Linemen Mason Blaine and Andrew Daines return after earning All-Conference Honorable Mention last season.

As of this week, the quarterback position is still a competition between Ryder Portmann, who played the last five games of last year as a freshman, and Ezra Moss, who also played last season.

“We’ll play the quarterback that gives us the best opportunity to win,” Berger said, noting the goal is to open the season with one clear starter.

Running backs Hunter Hennefer and Bowen Rose will be tasked with helping to improve the team’s ground game.

Experience could be the top storyline heading into 2024.

“This year, we, kind of, know what the expectations are and that’s what helps,” Berger said. “They are prepared for whatever is thrown at them and now they just have to go execute. With that experience, they can also teach the young guys and make it a cultural thing.”

As expected, the 6A District 5-6 conference will be tough with perennial powers Highland and Rigby already ranked in the preseason state media poll.

“If we want to be competitive we have to keep improving and getting better,” Berger said. “We can’t make any excuses. This is a very good conference. I’d argue it’s the best conference in the state, but we can’t shy away from that. … If we want to get up to that level then we have to compete. That’s where I’m hoping this year our senior leadership competes and shows that we belong and fight for a spot in that conference.”