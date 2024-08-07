Roaring Youth Jam showcasing art through the ages - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The Roaring Youth Jam is returning to Idaho Falls for its 23rd year to showcase the world of art.

The three-day event, sponsored by the Idaho Fall Arts Council, will be held along the Idaho Falls River Walk Greenbelt with more than 30 vendors participating. Each one will have a free activity or giveaway.

“I think this year we have the most vendors we’ve ever had,” said Georgina Goodlander, the Visual Arts Director for the Idaho Falls Arts Council.

This year’s theme is the Art Eras Tour. All of the Arts Council’s projects involve a different era of art history, ranging from ancient Roman mosaics to street art.

“We’ll have a lot of fun different art activities with each one trying to teach a little bit about a different period in art history,” Goodlander said.

Goodlander says the activities are perfect for kids 12 and under, and thousands of people attend every year.

“We wanted to offer some kind of visual art activities for kids that were free and outside in the summer,” she said.

For those who would rather observe than create, the Greenbelt Stage will also have live performances by youth singers, acrobats, bands, dancers and more.

Visitors can also embark on a friendship bracelet scavenger hunt. Just check in at the information tent for a starter pack to join the hunt.

The Roaring Youth Jam will take place Aug. 8, 9, 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For a full list of activities, check out the Artitorium website.