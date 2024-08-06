Speedboat racers hit the water to prepare for the annual Snake River Shoot Out - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — If you heard roaring engines along the Idaho Falls River Walk Greenbelt Monday — don’t be alarmed. It was boat racers hitting the water to practice for the 23rd annual Snake River Shoot Out.

The Snake River Shoot Out is one of the main events at the Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race. During the speed event, jet boats and flat bottom boats race for a chance to win prizes and trophies.

“It’s just a really fun day to come out and watch the guys out playing on the water and they do take it a little bit seriously,” said Kristy Smith, chairman of the Snake River Shoot Out.

Speedboats lined up to practice racing | Isabella Sosa-Salazar, EastIdahoNews.com

The boat races are far from the only event at the annual Duck Race, which is a two-day event sponsored by the Idaho Falls Rotary Club. Pre-duck race activities start Friday, Aug. 9.

Residents can bring their classic or custom car, truck or motorcycle for a Classic Car Cruise. Cars will meet at the Mountain America Center at 5 p.m. Friday and start cruising through downtown at 5:30 p.m. The Cruise will end at Stone’s KIA on Woodruff Avenue.

Afterward, the public can enjoy a free hamburger dinner at the dealership provided by Sam’s Club and listen to Jazz House Big Band featuring the sweet sounds of jazz and swing.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., East Idaho Car Enthusiast will sponsor a car exhibit and present Cruise Night awards.

The Duck Race begins Saturday Aug. 10 with even more activities.

The Snake River Shoot Out will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the River Walk Greenbelt near Keefer Island.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the public can watch a car show of 150 specialty cars and trucks at the John Hole Forebay Park Boat Dock. Visitors can peruse booths, enjoy a motorcycle show, complete an obstacle course and more.

At 4 p.m., the ducks will launch. Some 25,000 rubber ducks will race toward the falls to win big prizes, including a 2024 KIA Sportage and a 2024 Can-Am Outlander XT 4 Wheeler.

To have a chance to win a prize, adopt a duck at the duck race website.

33rd Annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race | Isabella Sosa-Salazar, EastIdahoNews.com

The proceeds from the race go towards the development of Heritage Park along the River Walk.

“My favorite thing is just seeing all of the fun that people have at the duck race event itself, both the car show and Poker Run and the Duck Race,” said Elaine Gray, the director of public image at the Rotary Club of Idaho Falls.