Standoff resolved without incident in Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Authorities were able to resolve a standoff peacefully Wednesday evening.

The suspect was identified as 44-year-old Cameron G. Prusse in a statement from the Pocatello Police Department. Prusse has been placed under arrest for felony aggravated assault.

The Pocatello Police Department responded to a disturbance at around 4:30 p.m. to the apartments at 1160 South 4th Avenue in Pocatello. According to the statement, authorities learned Prusse had a handgun.

“During the investigation officers determined the threat level as high and a threat matrix was completed,” according to police officials.

The police called in the immediate response team and the crisis negotiations team. Reportedly, the department had its armored vehicle on the scene.

“After arriving, negotiators were able to talk Prusse into surrendering without incident,” read the statement.

The statement did not say what time Prusse surrendered, or if he was armed at the time of his arrest.

