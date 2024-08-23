Teenager rushed to hospital following crash involving semi near Ririe - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Photo and video: Peggy Jeppesen, EastIdahoNews.com

RIRIE — Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred at 2:22 p.m. on Thursday on US 26 at milepost 346.5 south of Ririe, in Bonneville County.

A grey 2016 Dodge Dart and a Peterbilt semi-truck were both traveling eastbound on US S26. The Dodge Dart was driven by a juvenile from Idaho Falls and the semi-truck was driven by a 67-year-old male from Idaho Falls. The Dodge Dart struck the rear end of the semi-truck’s trailer, left the roadway, and rolled. The semi-truck driver was wearing his seatbelt. The juvenile did not have a seatbelt on.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital via ground ambulance. The semi-truck driver was not injured.

The eastbound lanes of US 26 were blocked for approximately three hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Fire Ambulance and Central Fire.

The collision remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.