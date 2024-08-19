There will be an indoor farmers market this winter in Idaho Falls  - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A popular local outdoor farmers market will now be going year-round after announcing there will be an indoor market.

The Idaho Falls Farmers Market will be having a “Winter Market” during the months of November to April.

“Last year, I kind of came up with the idea, and we actually did a winter/Christmas market in mid-December. That was kind of a trial and it was very well attended, very popular,” said Cort Pincock, president of the Idaho Falls Farmers Market. “So we decided this year that we wanted to do more of a monthly market throughout the off-season.”

The Idaho Falls Farmers Market, which is on Memorial Drive by the Snake River and typically runs from May to October, has about 100 to 125 vendors weekly.

The Winter Market will be located somewhere warm rather than outside. It will be at the Snake River Event Center/Shilo Inn at 780 Lindsay Boulevard.

It will be once a month on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check out the poster below for details.

Pincock said they hope to have about 75 vendors at the event space. There will also be food trucks outside.

He said it will be a little bit different from the summer months but there will still be plenty of options.

“In the middle of the winter, we are not going to have tomatoes and the fresh fruits and veggies like we do in the summer of the Idaho Falls Farmers Market, but we are going to have the amazing artisans and the food, and a lot of the agriculture vendors. Many of them will still be there with meat, cheese, and bread,” he said.

Pincock told EastIdahoNews.com he is looking forward to the fun atmosphere where people can bring their families and enjoy time together, especially since it is a free event during the winter months.

He is encouraging people to come and support local.

“Our goal is to help small businesses locally, and we are a nonprofit organization, so coming out and supporting our events, you are really supporting local small businesses,” he said.