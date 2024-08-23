Top 5 storylines for football season openers - East Idaho News

Welcome to opening night of the 2024 football season.

Every week, we’ll highlight key storylines for area games and matchups. So, here we go:

Trojans vs. Vikings continued

Two 6A title contenders meet in their openers as Rigby travels to Coeur d’Alene.

Coeur d’Alene is ranked No. 1 in the state media poll, while Rigby is tied for third with Eagle. The top five also includes the usual suspects Rocky Mountain and Highland.

Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez is always quick to point out that the team goals never change: Beat rival Madison, win the conference, win in the playoffs with a homefield advantage.

But Rigby vs. Coeur d’Alene is always a good early-season test.

Last year, the Vikings beat the Trojans, 27-21, starting Rigby on a three-game losing streak to open the season. Two years ago, Rigby downed Coeur d’Alene 24-0 to start the Trojans’ trek to a state championship. Coeur d’Alene won the opener in 2019, but Rigby won the rematch 57-56 in overtime in the state championship game.

To say the two teams have history is an understatement.

Highland’s new 22

Coming off a 5A state title, Highland, one of the state’s perennial football powers, faces the challenge of replacing all 22 starters from a year ago.

Head coach Nick Sorrell said that it might be expected for a team to graduate all its starters when the squad features 32 seniors.

The Rams begin their season in Las Vegas, facing reigning Nevada state champion Legacy High School.

An out-of-state power is a great test — and measuring stick — for any team. But it is especially true for a team that, among a totally new crop of starters, will rely on a transfer quarterback — Keaton Belnap, who was with Marsh Valley a season ago.

Hornets vs. speed

Teton comes off a state title game appearance and begins the new season by hosting Declo, which is ranked No. 2 in the 3A conference.

The Hornets have been a perennial state power and Teton, ranked fifth in 4A, lost a ton of talent from last year’s team.

The key matchup? Let’s see if the Hornet defense has anyone who can keep up with Teton speedster Jack Joyce when he gets the ball.

Shelley and Preston look for improvement

Jayson Bird takes over the head coaching gig at Shelley. The Russets were competitive in the (previously) 4A District 6 conference and return a dozen players who made the All-Conference list a year ago. Bird, one of three new coaches in the conference, takes his team to Preston for the opener.

Both teams earned playoff spots a year ago, but hope to take it farther.

Shelley’s scoring defense (20.7) was second in the conference last year only to state finalist Hillcrest. Preston lost most of its offensive line and run game, so keep an eye on how and if the Russets can put pressure on the Preston passing game.

Soda Spring and American Falls look for offense

Soda Springs finished 0-7 a year ago and has new head coaches in Rod Worthington and Scott Gambles.

The Cardinals face an American Falls team also looking for improvement after finishing 3-7 last season.

Both strive to improve offensive production this year. American Falls returns a core group of linemen, quarterback Dax Brower and most of its skill players that look to improve on last season’s 16.3 points per game. Soda Springs averaged just 10.29 points.