Woman dies days after motorcycle crash, man remains in critical condition - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

The Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 1:50 p.m. on Aug. 8 on US Highway 12 near milepost 149, in Idaho County.

A motorcycle, occupied by two people, was traveling west on US Highway 12, when it is believed that the rear tire of the vehicle failed, causing the motorcycle to lose control. The operator of the motorcycle was a 58-year-old male, and the passenger was a 55-year-old female, both from Centralia, Washington.

Both riders were transported to a nearby hospital via air ambulance. Traffic on US Highway 12 was slowed for approximately four hours as emergency responders worked to assist the riders and clear the area.

On Aug. 14, the female passenger succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. The male remains in critical condition. Next of kin have been notified.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.