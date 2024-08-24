Young man dies after crash in Canyon County - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

CANYON COUNTY — Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened on Wednesday at approximately 11:50 p.m, on Ustick Road and Angelina Court, near the city of Caldwell.

A BMW 650, driven by an 18-year-old male, from Homedale, was traveling westbound on Ustick Road when he drove off the road and came to rest in a yard off Ustick Road and Angelina Court.

The driver succumbed to his injures at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Canyon County Paramedics, Caldwell Fire Department and Canyon County Sheriff’s Office.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.