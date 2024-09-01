1 dead, 2 injured following motorcycle crash in northern Idaho - East Idaho News

COEUR D’ALENE – One person is dead, and two others were hospitalized in a motorcycle crash near Coeur d’Alene Saturday evening.

The two-vehicle collision happened at 5:56 p.m. near milepost 19 on Coeur d’Alene Road, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

A 50-year-old man from Coeur d’Alene, whose name wasn’t released, was headed south in a gray 2016 Victory Magnum motorcycle. As the driver was making a right turn, ISP reports the car hit a northbound red 1999 Yamaha XV1600 motorcycle. The 34-year-old Coeur d’Alene man who was driving had a child with him.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but authorities says alcohol and speed were a factor.

Though everyone involved was wearing a helmet, the driver of the Magnum died at the scene. The driver’s family has been notified. The driver of the Yamaha was airlifted to a local hospital and his passenger was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Their conditions have not been specified.

The road was closed for about three hours as emergency responders cleaned up the wreckage.

The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office assisted ISP in the response.