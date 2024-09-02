2-year-old girl dies after falling into northern Utah canal - East Idaho News

LOGAN, Utah (KSL.com) — A 2-year-old girl has died after falling into a canal in Logan Friday evening.

Logan police received the report of a young girl missing from a family near 100 W. 400 North about 6:30 p.m.

Officers searched the area and located the girl, who was unresponsive, in a canal a short distance away within about 20 minutes, Logan Police Capt. Shand Nazer said.

The girl was pulled from the canal, and rescuers rendered emergency medical aid. The child was transported to a local hospital, where she died. Her identity has not been released.