82 people lost their lives on the road during the 100 deadliest days in Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — While the stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day is a time for vacation and celebrations, it’s also a time for extra vigilance on the road.

The Idaho Department of Transportation refers to the timespan as the 100 deadliest days. Since school is out and many people take vacations during the summer, more drivers hit the road. As a result, inattention, impaired driving and speeding increase.

ITD recently released fatality numbers from the 100 Deadliest Days in 2024. Statewide, 82 people lost their lives in traffic crashes. This is a decrease from 2023 when 93 people died.

“While there were fewer crashes than last summer, we still lost 82 people during the 100 Deadliest Days. Every traffic death is a tragedy, and we can do more to prevent them,” said Highway Safety Manager Josephine Middleton.

During the 100 deadliest days, Bonneville County had nine traffic-related deaths, up one person from 2023.

Bannock County had three traffic-related deaths, which is down one person from 2023.

Madison County had one traffic-related death, an increase from 2023 when there were no deaths on the road.

2023 data from ITD’s Office of Highway Safety show that the most common contributing factor was not wearing a seatbelt. Thirty-four of the 92 deaths last year involved not wearing a seatbelt. The second most common factor was failing to stay in the lane, which was involved in 20 deaths.

ITD recommends drivers always do the following:

Always wear a seat belt. It increases your chances of surviving a crash by 50%.

Drive engaged—no distractions behind the wheel.

Never drink and drive. Plan a sober ride home and encourage your friends to as well.

Obey speed limits, drive slower if conditions are poor.

“Whether we are driving for work or fun, we can always drive engaged, always drive sober, and obey speed limits so that we don’t lose more Idahoans to traffic crashes,” Middleton said.