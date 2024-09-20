A Feel Good Friday surprise for a longtime volunteer who turned 100 years old this week - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

This week was special for Lew Eaker, a longtime volunteer at the Senior Citizens Community Center in Idaho Falls. He turned 100 years old! Lew was the longtime treasurer at the center until he retired in 2021 following decades of volunteer service.

A special party was held for Lew and we stopped by to wish him a Happy Birthday and surprise him for Feel Good Friday. Check it out in the video player above!