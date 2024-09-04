An introduction from the East Idaho Sports team - and our promise to you - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com has a very exciting announcement.

In our continued pursuit of providing all of eastern Idaho with the best, most reliable coverage possible, we have launched a sports division.

The East Idaho News team is devoted to serving our community, and we have heard your pleas for improved sports coverage.

It is our intention to, as is the case already with news, provide a one-stop shop for all your local sports news and information. However, like the newsroom was in 2015 when EastIdahoNews.com launched, the sports division has a small staff. For that reason, while we will be doing our best to cover all the sports eastern Idaho has to offer, for the immediate future, we will be focused on the primary sport of the season — football in the fall, basketball in the winter, and baseball in the spring.

Along the same lines, while we will be covering college, semi-pro, and pro sports—Idaho State University, Idaho Falls Chukars, Gate City Grays, and Idaho Falls Spud Kings—our focus will be on prep sports.

Our fledgling sports division will be spearheaded by myself, Kalama Hines, and Allan Steele — a longtime sports reporter and former sports editor at the Idaho Falls Post Register and Rexburg Standard Journal.

Between us, Allan and I have nearly 40 years experience covering sports. We are excited to add our knowledge and expertise to the region’s sports coverage.

Because we are a small team, though, we will take any tips you, the reader, can provide.

If you are aware of a sports or club or a sporting event you think others should know about, please email us at sports@eastidahonews.com.

As part of our coverage, we will be compiling scores from every — hopefully — sporting event in eastern Idaho. We will gladly accept your help with that. If you attend a sporting event, we would love for you to send us a photo of the final score — to the same email address.

Our scoreboard can be found on the home screen of www.EastIdahoSports.com.

In hopes of better serving our readers, stories will be searchable on the site by region or sport — so find which works best for your interest.

We are also excited to announce two features — with more to come.

Our Game of the Week has already launched, with a pair of football games — Madison beating Bonneville and West Side topping Firth. Coming soon, we will also be introducing an Athlete of the Week feature, highlighting the many exciting athletes that call eastern Idaho home.

To boost the coverage, we have also reached partnership with other local media organizations, which will allow us to share their reporting when local athletes compete outside of eastern Idaho. Those partnerships will also bring reporting on regional teams of interest — like Boise State University, Brigham Young University, etc.

Our goal is to be as synonymous with with sports coverage as EastIdahoNews.com has already become for news and information.

We look forward to this new venture and are pleased to invite you all along for the journey. To that end, you are welcome to join the conversation on our public Facebook group — East Idaho News – Sports.