Bolstered by their fans, Spud Kings ready to make playoff run - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Anthony Bohn had already spent years in hockey coaching circles before he visited the Spud Kings last season.

But none of that time prepared him the atmosphere at Mountain America Center.

“You can watch the videos and see the pictures … but the first time I stepped in here for a game and saw the fans and their adoration for the franchise, I remember turning to (General Manager of Hockey Operations Erik Hudson) and saying this isn’t like everywhere else,” Bohn said. “This is unique.”

The Spud Kings head coach came to learn what fans have figured out since the team’s inaugural season three years ago.

If there were any questions whether the Idaho Falls community would support a junior hockey team, the answer is a resounding yes.

“It’s huge,” forward Liam Filip said of the game-night atmosphere at the Mountain America Center. “If we get a goal early the fans get into it.”

The new Spud Kings program and the opening of the Mountain America Center three years ago proved a perfect storm for the community, and that commitment hasn’t wavered as home games fill to 4,000 capacity and tickets can be hard to come by.

The new season starts Friday when the Spud Kings head to Ogden. The home opener is Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

Bohn, who coached in Chicago, said he had no idea about the Spud Kings or had even heard of Idaho Falls before visiting last March as Hudson was trying to solidify the coaching staff.

After making a playoff run last year in just their second season, Bohn said expectations are higher this season following a very competitive training camp that whittled down prospects to the best 26 players.

A deeper and more talented lineup, plus the experience of coming off a playoff run a year ago, has created plenty of buzz heading into the 2024-25 season.

“There’s pressure everywhere,” Bohn said. “There’s always pressure. We look at that as a positive. It’s an opportunity and a privilege to play in this city, for this franchise, in front of these fans every single night. They pay their hard-earned money to watch us and they deserve the best product possible.

“If we’re doing that, we’re doing our job and the wins will take care of themselves.”

Lucas Karlsson, a 19-year old defenseman originally from Sweden, noted last year’s success, plus the addition of new players should make for another impactful season.

“I think we have a good group this year,” he said. “We’re a team that plays hard for each other. A physical team. A fast team.”

Karlsson also spoke about the energy in the Mountain America Center.

“It’s awesome playing in front of those fans every night,” he said. “It gets us fired up.”

It also has the intended impact on visiting teams. Karlsson noted that, in one game last year, he could tell the opposing goalie was rattled after the Spud Kings took an early lead and the arena resembled a rock concert.

Local fans have embraced the Spud Kings, but it’s what happens on the ice that should keep them coming back, Bohn noted.

The team has eight returning players and added two players who competed with Rock Springs and Provo last season. The rest of the roster is comprised of players looking to make their mark and eventually advance in the sport or play in college.

“The hockey, the skill level, and talent is a lot better,” Filip said of this year’s team. “Better shots, better skaters and just better overall.”

When discussing the team and the upcoming season, the conversation usually returns to the fans and the game-night atmosphere at the Mountain America Center.

“It’s so nice to have the community come out every game and show their support,” Filip said. “Our main expectation is to win. Win the league, make it to the playoffs and have a good run and make sure this building is packed. … That’s huge for us and it’s an honor to play in front of them.”