Can BYU's defense slow down Kansas State QB Avery Johnson? - East Idaho News

PROVO — (KSL.com) Three weeks into the 2024 college football season, BYU is undefeated and boasts one of the top defenses in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

The Cougars (3-0) are No. 14th nationally in total defense after wins over FCS Southern Illinois, SMU and Wyoming — the latter two on the road — and rank 36th in scoring defense averaging 14 points per game.

But if there’s been a glaring eyesore on defensive coordinator Jay Hill’s film review every week, it’s been the quarterback run game.

SIU signal caller DJ Williams was held to 98 passing yards, but ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-13 loss to the Cougars. Kevin Jennings ran nine times for 38 yards in relief of SMU’s 19-15 loss in north Texas.

Most recently, the Cougars were occasionally gashed by Wyoming’s Evan Svoboda — a 42% passer — for 32 yards on 10 carries, including a pair of touchdown runs in the Cowboys’ loss.

That would be Avery Johnson, the starting quarterback at No. 13 Kansas State who will lead the similarly unbeaten Wildcats (3-0) into LaVell Edwards Stadium looking to emerge 1-0 in Big 12 play.

The sophomore signal caller has thrown for 490 yards with six touchdowns and just one interception in three games this year, and unleashed his dual-threat nature with 156 passing yards and two touchdowns and 110 yards rushing in a 31-7 win over Arizona (that was not played as a conference game).

“They’ve got our full attention and focus, obviously,” said Hill, who immediately noted Johnson’s dual-threat athleticism after Tuesday’s practice. “He reminds me a lot of the SMU quarterback we just faced; a good thrower, but a really good athleticism and could run the ball. I thought we did a good job of containing him — but we got the same job this week.

“Avery Johnson can run it, can throw it, and he’s got good weapons around him — and he’s got a really good offensive line. There are challenges, but we like our preparation right now and we like where the players are at mentally.”

Of course, corralling Johnson and the Cougars will also have to deal with Dylan Edwards. The Wildcats’ sophomore running back totaled more than 600 yards of offense a year ago with five touchdowns, and is on his way with 138 yards and two scores through three games of his sophomore campaign.

“We know that they’re a very disciplined team,” BYU linebacker Harrison Taggart said. “Avery Johnson is a baller; it’s just about staying disciplined to our keys, doing what the coaches have taught us, and staying true to us.”

The Cougars have been led by a bevy of gang tacklers, with Taggart leading four double-digit tacklers and 17 players with at least five stops to start the season.

It’ll take a group effort to slow down Johnson, Edwards and Co. on Saturday night — but that’s been BYU’s M.O. through the first month.

“I love it when the whole defense gets to eat,” Taggart said. “It’s fun celebrating with your brothers, when all 11 guys are rallying together. There’s nothing like it. I’m happy it’s spread out; it means everyone is fitting their assignments they’re supposed to be.”

Plenty of college football teams have defended running quarterbacks like Johnson with a “spy,” and that player could be a linebacker like Taggart, Isaiah Glasker or Jack Kelly. The Cougars have plenty of other options, from defensive end Isaiah Bagnah and back, for that role.

There’s even a good chance a different player rotates the assignment — or the assignment gets rotated, with more players bringing pressure to “keep him on his toes” instead, Hill says.

“Avery Johnson is a really great quarterback, and they have a lot of deep threats on offense,” Kelly said. “The O-line is super physical and they have a great set of backs, so I think it will be a big test for us. I think if we do our job and we all do our one-11th, we’re going to have a good outcome.

“I think our coaches will do a great job installing everything we need to have ready for him,” he added, “and I think as long as we all do our jobs, the scheme that the coaches have ready for us is going to be what determines the outcome of this game.”

Whatever the scheme calls, it’ll probably take a Herculean effort to limit Johnson’s damage, both with his legs as well as his arm.

“You can’t leave him unaccounted for,” BYU defensive end Tyler Batty said. “He can throw the ball well. He can run really well. I think he’s a good quarterback, and I think it’s a good challenge for our defensive unit.”