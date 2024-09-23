Church of Jesus Christ releases interior renderings of Salt Lake Temple renovations - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released new details about the renovation of the Salt Lake Temple, saying the building honors its pioneer past while providing a space for members in the future to worship.

The renovated temple will have two baptistries instead of one, and 22 sealing rooms, which are used for marriages, instead of 13. Instruction rooms will have added seating to accommodate more members at once.

The temple was closed at the end of 2019 for renovations to improve its ability to survive earthquakes, and to improve capacity and accessibility. The latest estimate was that it would open again in 2026.

In a 2019 press conference about plans for the temple, President Russell M. Nelson said the renovation “will emphasize and highlight the life, ministry and mission of Jesus Christ in his desire to bless every nation, kindred, tongue and people.”

Efforts to mirror the original Salt Lake Temple

Some of the renovations include removing aspects of the temple that were added in other renovations, including an extensive renovation in the 1960s when some historic elements were painted over or removed, and replacing those areas with designs matching the 1893 temple.

Bill Williams, the church’s director of architecture, said the temple will feel “more consistent and more like the original Salt Lake Temple from beginning to end.”

He said it will look like the original temple as members enter the pavilion, which was not the case following other renovations.

Historic research has helped bring back designs in the original temple that will be incorporated throughout the paint, trim and carpeting.

A rendering of the new grand hall at the Salt Lake Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Other portions of the temple with historic and religious significance are being preserved, including two original sealing rooms, the celestial room, spiral staircases in the tower, the fifth-floor assembly room, tand “most of the terrestrial room.”

The original 12 cast-iron oxen from the baptistry are being restored and will be used in one of the two baptistries.

What elements will be gone?

Some of the bigger changes in the temple were made to strengthen and reinforce the building, this includes floorplan changes and removal of some of the historic interior — specifically the staircase between the temple’s first and second floors and some walls made with unreinforced masonry.

Murals that were hand-painted on plaster in the instruction rooms were not saved but were documented and preserved.

At some point, church members will be able to see portions of the murals, along with other historic aspects of the temple that were removed, at the Church History Library.

A rendering of a new baptistry at the Salt Lake Temple. The renovated temple will have two baptistries instead of one, both located in the north addition. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé said the temple is a “living building” with a past and future.

“We have done everything possible to preserve this holy edifice. I rejoice that this significant renovation is creating spaces for future generations to have their own sacred experiences,” he said.

Increased capacity

When it reopens, the temple will be able to accommodate more members at once with additional rooms and space.

An underground addition adds 100,000 square feet to the temple and has a central corridor to help members more easily navigate the temple.

Andy Kirby, director of the church’s historic temple renovations, said infrastructure from the 1960s renovation with low ceilings and “confusing corridors” was removed.

“We want to create a positive, seamless experience for everyone who visits the temple. … The new central corridor, with its skylight view of the temple, makes it easier to find your way,” he said.

A rendering of the entry into the Salt Lake Temple, with the recommend desk and skylight. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

There will be five instruction rooms and one veil room, all with increased seating space than the temple had previously. The rooms will have audio and visual systems that allow instruction in 90 different languages, similar to most temples around the world.

New elevators, some with higher capacity, have already been added to the temple, and stairs and ramps between instruction rooms were removed.

Members visiting the Salt Lake Temple will also benefit from new heating, air conditioning, electric and plumbing systems.