Crews battling Sands Fire on Fort Hall Reservation - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Shoshone Bannock Tribes.

FORT HALL — At 9:24 p.m. on Tuesday, a call came in for a fire burning on the Fort Hall Reservation and Fort Hall Fire Department was dispatched to the scene.

The fire, being called the Sands Fire, is burning in the Gibson area of Fort Hall and is approximately 100 acres in size. It is zero percent contained.

Multiple agencies have responded including Fort Hall Fire, BLM, BIA, and Blackfoot Fire Departments. No structures are threatened at this time and no evacuations have been ordered. More information will be shared as it becomes available.