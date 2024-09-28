Diamonds in the rough: Rockhounds gathering for Idaho Falls Gem and Mineral Society sale next Saturday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The annual membership sale for the Idaho Falls Gem and Mineral Society (IFG&MS) will be held next Saturday, October 5, at the Bonneville County Fairgrounds. This will be the third sale held just south of Sandy Downs Racetrack on Woodruff Avenue with the door opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m. There will be a $3 admission fee with children 12 and under getting in free.

Members of the IFG&MS have been collecting, cutting, polishing stones, handcrafting items, and finishing jewelry items to sell to the public next Saturday. Idaho is known as the “gem” state and some of the finest gemstones in the world are found in the state. Many of these items come from several claims filed by the IFG&MS and are made from rocks picked up on field trips sponsored by the society.

Agate, opal and jasper are some of the coveted rocks which make some of the most beautiful items. The society has artisans that are talented silversmiths that make their own settings for these beautiful stones. There is also a group of members that knap knives, arrowheads and spear points from obsidian and glass.

Two members of the IFG&MS with two pieces of tube agate found on a field trip this summer. Both will have tables at the 2024 sale. | Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

At the sale, rock collections from all over the world will be displayed, as some of the members own or have access to gems from across the planet. Many of the members spend the winters in Utah and Arizona, where they buy or trade for materials from other locals, and will bring some of their collections to the sale.

If you have any interest in rocks of any kind, the sale will be a good place to visit as each rockhound has a specialty. Spencer fire opal is always a popular item for discussion, and there will be several members with their special creations to look at.