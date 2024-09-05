EIRMC celebrates expansion of helicopter pad - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls now has a third helicopter pad.

Members of the hospital trauma team, pilots and medical personnel with Air Idaho Rescue and others gathered at the pad for a brief celebration Thursday morning.

Construction on the new pad got underway this summer and went into operation Aug. 16.

Michael Lemon, the hospital’s trauma medical director, tells EastIdahoNews.com there have already been instances where all three helicopter pads have been used simultaneously.

Before the pad expansion, Lemon says helicopters would frequently land on the grass or in a temporary landing zone in a fenced off area of the parking lot. He’s thrilled an additional pad is now available.

“Our trauma volume has increased by about 12% every year. I’ve been in my role for the last seven years and we generally see an increase every single year,” Lemon says.

The increase in emergency trauma cases is due to growth in the area over the last several years.

In 2023, there were 36,000 ER visits to EIRMC. Of those, 1,820 were trauma activations — meaning a trauma team was activated to respond. In June 2024, there were 256 trauma activations — the hospital’s highest-month ever.

“Very severe trauma patients are ending up here and about half of those severely injured patients come to us by helicopter,” Lemon told the crowd Thursday.

Air Idaho Rescue helicopter at EIRMC. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

EIRMC works with several emergency medical helicopter companies. Air Idaho Rescue has a helicopter at EIRMC year-round. It also has a fixed-wing airplane at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport 24/7.

Marshall Murdock has been a helicopter pilot for Air Idaho for the last five years. Seeing three helicopters land at the hospital all at once is a fairly regular occurrence, he says, and the addition of a third pad is “a great addition” to the community.

“It’s a great benefit to everyone here to accept helicopters as they come in without having them orbit or wait at the airport or delay patient care,” Murdock says. “It was a needed addition and I’m really glad they did it.”

Air Idaho Rescue has airbases in Driggs, Salmon and West Yellowstone, which is only in operation during the summer months. These locations, along with the Idaho Falls location, are frequently used.

Though Air Idaho is busy year-round, Murdock says the summer months tend to be the busiest time of year.

“Trauma season is what we call it,” Murdock says. “During the summer, it can double or triple what we usually fly.”

ATV and vehicle accidents are a common situation to which Air Idaho Rescue responds. Those who wear seatbelts, helmets and lifejackets significantly reduce their chances of a major injury, says Murdock.

As growth continues to occur, Lemon says it’s only a matter of time before a fourth pad is needed.

“This has only been open a month and we’ve already had three helicopters at one time on this pad. We foresee the increase in volume continuing to go up,” says Lemon.