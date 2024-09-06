Feeding Frenzy: B.J.'s Bayou brings Louisiana flavors to the Gem State - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — It’s a Feeding Frenzy at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, and today we’re visiting B.J.’s Bayou for some Cajun cuisine.

Owner B.J. Berlin showcased three dishes: crawfish, etouffee and bread pudding.

B.J.’s Bayou crawfish | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

If you’ve never had crawfish, breaking into it might take some getting used to, but the savory, spicy flavor is more than worth it.

The stew-like etouffee has shrimp, crawfish tail meat, vegetables and rice. It’s perfect for seafood lovers.

The chocolate bread pudding is drenched in delicious chocolate and caramel sauce. The dense dessert is topped with whipped cream to balance the rich flavors.

You can find B.J.’s Bayou near the entrance of the fair across from the commercial buildings by the Bread Barn. Be sure to stop by!

The Eastern Idaho State Fair runs through Saturday, Sept. 7. A map of all the food vendors is available here.