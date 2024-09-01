Feeding Frenzy: Yankee Kan Kook serves up fried Oreos, Twinkies and other treats at the Eastern Idaho State Fair - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — It’s a Feeding Frenzy at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, and EastIdahoNews.com is here to taste it all!

Yankee Kan Kook is a family-run business serving up fried Oreo cookies, fried Twinkies (with strawberries and whipped cream on top), fried cheesecake bites and fried candy bars. There’s also Philly cheese steak sandwiches and teriyaki chicken with fried rice.

We got to try many of the items (including the fried Snickers) and chat with the owners about why their family of six spends nine days working at the fair.

Watch the video in the player above and stop by Yankee Kan Kook to try the delicious treats!

The Eastern Idaho State Fair runs through Sept. 7. A map of all the food vendors is available here.

Watch more Feeding Frenzy videos here.