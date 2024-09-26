Game of the Week preview: Black and Blue Bowl a matchup of high-flying offense, stifling defense - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The annual Black and Blue Bowl will pit the undefeated Highland Rams against the one-loss Pocatello Thunder at Highland High School.

Highland (5-0) is coming off a win in its first conference matchup of the season, beating Thunder Ridge, 37-27. The Rams have also tallied wins over Legacy (NV), Carson (NV), Summit (OR) and Lake City.

The Thunder (3-1) suffered their lone loss of the season to Blackfoot, falling at home in overtime on Sept. 13. Pocatello’s wins have come over Skyview, Idaho Falls and, most recently, Sandpoint.

What to watch for

Led by senior quarterback Hunter May, the Thunder are among the highest scoring teams in the 5A division, averaging 35.25 points per game. Defensively, they have allowed 29 points per game.

The Rams, on the other hand, have leaned heavily on their defense, allowing 14.6 points per game — with that number jumping after they allowed 27 points last week. When they needed it, however, the offense found a rhythm, posting a season-high 37 against the Titans.

This game appears to be a classic matchup of unstoppable force — the Poky offense — meeting an immovable object — the Ram defense. In order to earn the upset victory, May and the Thunder offense will need to score early and often.

Highland, led by junior quarterback Keaton Belnap, will rely on its powerful run game — which is what Blackfoot used to earn its upset at Pocatello.

The game is scheduled to kickoff Friday at 7 p.m.