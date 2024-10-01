Idaho gas prices drop another nickel this week - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – Sunny days and falling gas prices are keeping spirits high across the Gem State. According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for a gallon of regular is $3.49, which is five cents less than a week ago, ten cents less than a month ago, and 65 cents less than a year ago.

The national average currently sits at $3.22 per gallon – just a penny less than a week ago, but 13 cents less than a month ago and 60 cents less than a year ago.

Idaho fell to 9th for most expensive fuel behind California ($4.69), Hawaii ($4.60), Washington ($4.05), Nevada ($3.93), Oregon ($3.66), Alaska ($3.65), Utah ($3.54), and Illinois ($3.50).

“It’s been another week of significant savings at the pump, and we hope that this week brings more good news,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Crude oil prices have held below the $70 mark since Labor Day weekend. Fuel demand will likely teeter-totter a bit over the next few weeks until we are in the full grip of fall weather.”

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is currently trading near $69 per barrel, which is nearly $5 per barrel less than a month ago and $21 less than a year ago.

According to the Energy Information Administration, U.S. refinery production fell by 1.2% to 91% of capacity, with refineries making the switch to winter-blend fuel. Refineries in the Rockies operated at 91.3% of capacity, 2% higher than a week ago. While gasoline demand jumped to 9.2 million barrels per day, production remained at 9.8 million barrels, helping calm pump prices this week.

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices, as of Sept. 30:

Boise – $3.53

Coeur d’Alene – $3.24

Franklin – $3.59

Idaho Falls – $3.43

Lewiston – $3.38

Pocatello – $3.56

Rexburg – $3.45

Twin Falls – $3.51