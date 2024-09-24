Isaac Wilson remains Utah's future, but is that time already here? - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY — (KSL.com) Don’t call it a quarterback controversy — at least not yet.

Cam Rising remains Utah’s starting quarterback, even though he’s played just 3.5 quarters of football over the last two seasons for the Utes.

Another Rising injury has occupied the conscience of the 2024 season, leaving another backup to get the job done in his stead.

That backup, true freshman Isaac Wilson, is already 2-0 as a starter, with both wins coming on the road in hostile territory. His latest win, a 22-19 victory in Stillwater against a ranked Oklahoma State team, may have been his best performance to date all things considered.

Wilson still has much to learn and improve upon, but he became the first true freshman quarterback at Utah to get a win against a ranked team. And he did it on a blistering hot day on a turf field that registered over 140 degrees at kickoff, in a venue very few teams get a win.

The Cowboys have only five losses at Boone Pickens Stadium since the 2019 season, and had a six-game winning streak over ranked opponents in their home venue until Utah came to town.

Not a bad position to be in for Utah with a true freshman under center. But how long will that be the case? It’s the only thing on people’s mind.

There’s no question Wilson is the team’s future, but is that time coming sooner rather than later with Rising sidelined for the foreseeable future?

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has been impressed with his freshman quarterback, but isn’t quite ready to make it an open competition between his two-time championship winning QB and the new guy who happens to show a lot of promise.

But Whittingham seems more open to the idea than he’s ever been.

Whittingham has long been emphatic about Rising being the “alpha dog” and leader of the team — a point that’s been proven time and again, and remains even while injured. And though he hasn’t changed his tune, there was a hint Saturday that maybe another quarterback could find some space in that world.

“I don’t think so. Cam Rising’s won two championships for us,” Whittingham said when asked about a potential change at QB. “He’s one of the top quarterbacks in the country, and when he’s ready to go, that most likely is the direction we will go. Can’t see that being any different. I guess you never say never, but can’t see that changing.”

On the surface, it’s a no-brainer: Rising is the unquestioned starter and leader of the team. He wins games, and his veteran experience under center is unmatched. Utah is significantly better when Rising plays.

But there’s the rub — when he plays.

Rising wants to be on the field and is the ultimate competitor — a fact proven over the years. He has the utmost respect from his teammates, and they want him on the field as much as anyone.

But if injuries continue to plague the Ventura, California, native, does Utah have an obligation to cut its losses and get the freshmen acclimated to the game earlier, especially with Rising there to act as a mentor in a somewhat controlled environment?

That question is only going to grow louder the longer Rising is sidelined — to no fault of his own.

With Wilson, Utah has a player that presents a sort of high risk, high reward situation.

The freshman QB is certainly unafraid to take his shots downfield for big gains — sometimes trying to hit tight windows or advanced throws like a veteran — but it may expose the offense to unnecessary errors and turnovers as he tries to force some attempts, though none so far have been damaging.

But for a head coach that has always been risk averse to turnovers, Whittingham’s not ready to say that Wilson needs to get conservative anytime soon. And why should he with a defense that almost certainly negates any turnover on the field — mostly.

“Very proud of the freshman quarterback,” Whittingham said. “To go — when you put things in perspective, you come into a No. 14 team in the country’s home stadium with a true freshman (QB), and come away with a win, that’s pretty impressive.

“I like that he just kept hanging in there, and never got down on himself — threw a couple picks, didn’t flinch,” he added. “You saw his ability to run — he ripped off that 40- or 50-yard run; that was huge at that point in time — dipped his shoulder and made another tough run down in the red zone that got us a first down. He’s just a competitor. He’s a competitor just like Cam is. They’re both just complete, competitive guys that want to win and very confident guys.”

The head ball coach likes what he sees. Wilson’s upside certainly outweighs any drawbacks of embracing a true freshman under center, even with a proven veteran on the sidelines.

In a season that sets up well for the Utes, with a Big 12 schedule that could provide the team with a relatively easy runway to a college football playoff, the safe — and still the highest offensive potential — bet remains with the veteran signal caller who just so happens to know what it takes to win the games when they matter most.

Barring a long-term delay for him to get back on the field, it remains Rising’s job to lead Utah to victory. But don’t question the sort of QB controversy that exists under the surface when taking everything at face value.

It remains a win-now opportunity for Utah, but the future may already be within reach; and don’t think Whittingham won’t entertain the option if it becomes the best path forward — now or in the immediate future.