Man dies in crash near Declo - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

DECLO — Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on Yale Road at 1875 East Road, east of Declo.

Just after 11 a.m. on Thursday, Idaho State Police troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Yale Road near the intersection of 1875 Road, east of Declo.

A white 2014 Kenworth driven by a 36 year-old-male from Paul was westbound on Yale Road. The driver failed to negotiate a curve, went off the road, crossed the intersection of 1875 Road, and rolled onto its side. The driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene.