Motorcycle club seeking donations to help local families - East Idaho News

TETONIA — A local Christian motorcycle club is getting a head start on helping eastern Idaho families in need this holiday season with their first ever toy run.

Christ’s Motor Club will hold the toy run at Dave’s Pubb, located at 3035 Teton Avenue in Tetonia. It will take place Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be music and vendors on-site.

The club is teaming up with Teton Signature Builders — the owner is Ryan Bonilla who is also the motorcycle club’s vice president — to put on the event. Bonilla said last year Teton Signature Builders did a Christmas ham giveaway and provided 15 families with a complete Christmas dinner meal, along with gas and grocery cards.

It was during that time, Bonilla learned that some families needed toys for Christmas gifts for their children as well.

“(We are going) to do the toy run and we’re also still going to do the Christmas dinner giveaway too,” Bonilla explained. “So not only will these families have Christmas dinner but hopefully, we’ll have enough toys where we can provide them with toys for their kids too.”

For those interested in donating to the cause, they are asking for new and unwrapped toys along with a $10 donation.

“If people don’t want to bring a toy, they could donate however much they want to donate money-wise and we could go out and get the rest of the toys,” Bonilla said.

For people who want to donate to the Christmas dinner boxes — which will include a ham, rolls, 5-pound bag of potatoes, vegetables, pie, sparkling cider and a gas and grocery gift card — it’s a $75 donation.

“Last year, we (Teton Signature Builders) did 15 boxes for 15 families,” Bonilla mentioned. “I want to double it this year.”

The toy run flyer for the event being put on by Christ’s Motor Club. | Courtesy Christ’s Motor Club

As the holidays get closer, Bonilla said they will make a post online so community members know to reach out to them if they are in need of toys or a Christmas dinner. To stay informed on when that announcement will be, visit their website or Facebook page.

Although the main event for gathering donations is happening in September, Bonilla said they will be accepting toys and monetary donations until Dec. 21.

“If anybody feels they want to help or bless a family or if they don’t know how to, this is a perfect way where they don’t need to try to find a specific family,” Bonilla said. “They can donate to us and we can take care of all that for them.”

Monetary donations can be made on Venmo by clicking here.

If there are companies interested in partnering with Christ’s Motor Club and Teton Signature Builders for the fundraiser or to be a vendor at the event, contact the club through their Facebook page.