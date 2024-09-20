New to hunting in Idaho? Here are 10 helpful tips. - East Idaho News

1. Idaho is rich in big game hunting opportunity

Idaho has excellent big game hunting that includes 10 species of animals, six of which are open to general hunting and four are restricted to controlled hunts only. Elk, deer (mule deer and white-tailed deer), black bear, mountain lion and wolf all have general seasons with over-the-counter tags. Moose, pronghorn, mountain goat and bighorn sheep are all limited to controlled hunts. Learn more about controlled hunt applications on the big game hunting webpage.

2. Idaho has a wealth of public land available for hunting

Roughly two-thirds of Idaho is public land, and there are lots of hunting opportunities found there for all big game species. All that public land means everyone has the opportunity to hunt Idaho’s big game. Fish and Game also provides access to millions more acres of private lands through its access programs that hunters are free to use, but they need to learn each landowner’s rules and abide by them. Learn more at the hunting and fishing access webpage.

3. Don’t mistake easily available for easy

Idaho is a geographically diverse state that has lots of game, but the terrain is likely to be steep, rugged, remote, thickly forested, wide open or a combination of all the above. To be a successful hunter, you have to be prepared for the challenges presented by the animals and the landscapes where they live, and neither are push overs. Whether you’re looking to fill the freezer with meat, or tag the trophy of a lifetime, the opportunities are there, but be prepared to work for them. You can get some tips on how to find game in our video scouting series.

4. Maximize the hunting season

You can hunt some big game in Idaho nearly year round. Most hunting starts in late summer and runs into winter but there are longer seasons for wolves, bears and mountain lions. Many people focus on the general, any-weapon deer and elk seasons that mostly happen in October and November. If you’re interested in using rifle, archery and muzzleloader and include other species, you can really expand your hunting calendar and time in the field. Check out the big game seasons and rules for details.

5. Watch the weather

The weather can be your best friend or worst enemy. Depending on which species you’re hunting and which part of the state you’re in, successful hunts are often tied to seasonal migrations and movements that are often influenced by the weather. A good rule of thumb is fall rains and snow make hunting quieter and animals easier to spot, as well as getting herds moving. Most big game animals are seasonally migratory, and their transition from summer high country to lower-elevation wintering grounds can mean areas filled with game become void of it, and vice versa. The exception is white-tailed deer, which tend to be less migratory, but understanding those seasonal migrations and being willing to follow deer and elk herds will reap rewards.

6. Be realistic about your priorities

The majority of big game animals are taken during general season hunts, and that includes some trophy-sized bucks and bulls. But there’s plenty of competition for those animals, so hunters need to be realistic and adjust their expectations accordingly. If you’re in a popular hunting area, there’s likely to be more young bucks and bulls available than older, mature animals. If trophies are what you’re after, be ready to work hard and discipline it takes to find those wily mature animals. And if you hunt hard and harvest a young buck, young bull, or antlerless deer or elk, take pride in that animal because you earned it.

7. Dress for success, and be prepared

Did we mention Idaho can be steep and rugged? It is, and fall weather can vary wildly. You can anticipate 30 to 40 degree temperature swings daily, and it can go from sunny to a snowstorm within hours. Dressing in layers is key, which means you’re able to add and shed layers of clothes as conditions change. Being able to maximize your time in the field is critical to success, but be equipped to handle cold, wet and snow weather will keep you safe from the elements and help you be a successful hunter.

8. Know the hunting regulations

Yes, this seems obvious, but spending time really understanding what hunting units and are open and closed to which type of hunting will not only keep you out of trouble, it will also help you understand all your options for hunting seasons. All big game hunters should know the basics of properly tagging an animal (Notch your tag!), showing evidence of sex and species, and filling out mandatory hunt reports.

9. Savor the whole experience

Hunting is about more than harvesting game. It’s spending quality time outdoors with friends and family, or in solitude, and reconnecting with nature. Enjoy every minute you get to spend in Idaho’s great outdoors, whether it’s hunting in the woods on a frosty morning, or swapping stories around a campfire. We all want to harvest an animal, after all, that’s why we hunt, but we’re also collecting memories and experiences that should savored and appreciated regardless of whether we notch a tag.

10. Share your sport

Idaho has a rich hunting history that has been passed on through generations of hunters, both natives and transplants. This heritage and tradition is vital to Idaho’s wildlife conservation, and hunters play an active role in it. Be a good ambassador for the hunting community, and invite others to share this outstanding outdoor activity by taking them hunting, and helping them enroll in Hunter Education to keep this great tradition alive and vibrant.