Nonprofit will honor first responders and raise funds at 9/11 banquet  - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — An event coming up will honor the hundreds of first responders who paid the ultimate sacrifice. It will additionally help support first responders in the community.

Heroes Defense, a local nonprofit organization, will hold its “10th Annual 9/11 Tribute Banquet.”

It’s on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center inside the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls. Doors open at 5 p.m. East Idaho News’ Nate Eaton will emcee the banquet.

It will include a formal dinner, auctions, and guest speakers from New York City who were first responders during the 9/11 attacks.

“Getting a chance to hear firsthand from them about what 9/11 was and about how it changed our world, is something that you don’t get to hear very often. That is what makes this event very unique,” said Travis Snowder, co-founder of Heroes Defense.

Part of last year’s banquet. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

The nonprofit has a “sole purpose to provide support, resources, and aid to those individuals fighting for our freedoms and the American way of life.”

Last year’s banquet raised about $328,000. This year, Snowder hopes to raise $500,000.

“It’s really not your average fundraiser,” said Jesse Ferney, Director for Heroes Defense.

There are vacations, helicopter rides and custom art pieces. Ferney told EastIdahoNews.com that an artist is bringing a custom American Flag made out of firehose used by the New York City Fire Department.

Heroes Defense has used the funds raised to provide training, community outreach, equipment, and resources. They’ve also donated AEDs and Jaws of Life to fire departments. Click here for more information.

The nonprofit is additionally bringing a one-of-a-kind educational opportunity: Tunnel to Towers, a “9/11 Never Forget” mobile exhibit to eastern Idaho.

“We look at this banquet as a reflection of the culture of our community, and our community is responding in an amazing way,” said Snowder.

Seats are filling up fast for the 9/11 Tribute Banquet. If you are interested, click here to purchase tickets online.