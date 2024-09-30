Notebook: Skyline puts up points, West Side shut out, Madison still rolling along - East Idaho News

Catching you up on some Week 5 action.

Grizzlies getting offensive

After Saturday’s 47-0 Emotion Bowl win over Idaho Falls, Skyline coach Scott Berger talked about the program’s long-held belief that offense wins games.

“We want our offense to excel,” Berger said. “When I took over back 15 or 16 years ago we wanted to emphasize scoring points. Last I looked, the team that scores the most points wins. It’s nice to have a good solid defense, but man, you give me a good offense that’s going to score points, and that makes Scott Berger a happy person.”

Skyline tops the conference at nearly 33 points per game. The Grizzlies aren’t bad on the other side of the ball either, giving up a conference-low 14 points per game.

Declo shuts down West Side

West Side, winner of four of the past five 2A state titles and currently ranked No. 1 in the 3A state media poll, was beaten by Declo 6-0 in a key conference matchup with state playoff implications.

In a rematch of last year’s state title game, Declo’s defense was steady and stopped West Side twice inside the 10-yard line. West Side was missing running back Crew Sage to an injury, but Pirates coach Tyson Moser wasn’t using that as an excuse.

“I am disappointed in our effort tonight,” Moser told the Logan Herald Journal. “Even being short-handed, this was a very winnable game, but the kids just didn’t want it. The Declo kids wanted it, and they went and took it.”

With the loss, expect unbeaten Aberdeen to move into the top spot in Tuesday’s state media poll. The Tigers already have a win over Declo and face unbeaten North Fremont on Friday.

Blackfoot emerging

The Broncos picked up a key conference win over Bonneville, downing the Bees 16-12.

It’s the Broncos’ second close win in the last three weeks, after they fell 49-0 to 6A’s unbeaten Madison two weeks ago.

Blackfoot downed No. 4 Pocatello in overtime back on Sept. 13.

Friday’s victory evens the Broncos’ record at 1-1 in conference. They’ll get a good test this week when they travel to Hillcrest, which, at 2-1, is second in the conference behind Skyline.

Madison opens conference play

After starting the season unbeaten, playing primarily 5A teams, the Bobcats got their first taste of the 6A District 5-6 competition on Friday and took care of Thunder Ridge 43-12.

It was the fourth time in six games Madison has topped 40 points.

Hazen Torgeron was an efficient 17 for 21 for 137 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Bryce Dredge did the work on the ground, rushing for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Barkley Beck ran for a score, and Cache Summers tallied two touchdowns.

The Bobcats (6-0) have a bye this week before facing rival Rigby on Oct. 11. They play Minico in a nonconference game on Oct. 18 before closing the regular season with a home conference game against Highland.