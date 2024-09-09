Part of I-15 near Shelley to close Tuesday night. Here's why. - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho Transportation Department.

SHELLEY — Beginning Tuesday night at 10 p.m., the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 will be closed underneath the Woodville Overpass so crews can replace a damaged girder. A detour will be in place until 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Traffic will be detoured off the interstate at Exit 108 to U.S. Highway 91 and then will return to the interstate at Exit 113.

The girder was damaged in November when a towed excavator traveling on I-15 struck the bridge. Traffic on the overpass has been limited to one lane while ITD prepared for the repair. Work will continue until the end of the month when the overpass will be fully open to two-way traffic.

Motorists are encouraged to visit 511.idaho.gov or use the 511 app to keep track of project detours.