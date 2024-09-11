Police foundation to honor law enforcement MVPs at awards ceremony - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Five local law enforcement officers will be honored Thursday during a Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation awards ceremony.

This is the first year the foundation is holding an event meant to recognize Idaho Falls Police officers, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Idaho State Police troopers.

“The different agencies submitted nominations based on different criteria and we selected an MVP from each of them,” Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation Board Chairman Royce Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com. “These are the officers we are going to celebrate for going above and beyond in what they do.”

Officers who will be honored include:

Idaho Falls Police Department MVP: Officer Eli Kistemann

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office MVP: Deputy Mark Mecham

Idaho State Police Trooper MVP: Braiden Hill

Law Enforcement Officer of the Year: Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Justin Cornelsen

Valor Award: Idaho Falls Police Officer Mitch Bierma

The luncheon will be held Thursday at noon at the Melaleuca Event Center. Tickets are $30 and the public is invited to attend. EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton emcee the event and the awards ceremony will be livestreamed on the East Idaho News YouTube channel.

Learn more information and purchase tickets here.