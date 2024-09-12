Rexburg adds community concert to Oktuberfest celebration, seeks performers - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The city of Rexburg Cultural Arts Department is looking for performers for its next community concert.

This time, the theme is “Country Roads,” and the concert will be part of Rexburg’s annual Oktuberfest celebration, an event that brings the community together to celebrate all things potato. The festival and concert will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Rexburg Tabernacle Civic Center. The festival will happen on the tabernacle grounds from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by the concert from 7-8 p.m. inside the tabernacle.

“We’d love to see people do all kinds of things with their favorite country western tunes,” says Rexburg Cultural Arts Music Director Heidi Pyper. “Vocal solos, duets, small groups, choirs, instrumental ensembles, bands, dance numbers — whatever people come up with. We have such a talented and imaginative community. I’m excited to see where the ideas go.”

The city’s community concerts have been a great way to showcase local talent and give people opportunities to perform, Pyper says.

“One of our biggest goals at Rexburg Cultural Arts is to create opportunities for the community to develop and display their talents,” she says. “Performers and audience members all come out of these concerts feeling lighter, happier, and more connected to each other as a community. And Rexburg has so much talent! It’s wonderful to see our neighbors and friends doing great things on stage and to see people perform when they may not have an opportunity otherwise.​”

The events will also be an opportunity for the community to see some of the recent renovations happening at the tabernacle.

“The tabernacle is mostly closed this semester for much-needed renovations,” Pyper says. “So it will be a treat to be on the tabernacle grounds again and a great opportunity to get a closer look at exterior work that was just finished over the summer.”

The grounds will teem with crafts, games, music, dancing, food “and fun for everyone,” Pyper says.

Arik Durfee, left, Jack Harrell, Rebecca Harrell, and Steven Hopkins perform in a previous community concert in Rexburg. | Courtesy Ryan Lloyd, Rexburg Cultural Arts

Those who would like a chance to participate in the concert are encouraged to submit an application and a video audition here. Audition videos are due by Monday, Sept. 16.

Pyper says anyone who has questions or needs more time to send an audition can contact the department before the Sept. 16 deadline at (208) 372-2510 or arts@rexburg.org.

“I believe 100% that the arts belong to everyone,” Pyper says. “Some people are blessed to be able to create art professionally and others just as a hobby, but I think we all have something beautiful to create and express, so I love seeing what people have to share on stage and to hear their stories. Live, local art is one of my favorite things, and I love to be surprised by what my neighbors and friends can do.”