Starting Monday, construction crews will begin maintenance on 4 Idaho Falls bridges - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Traffic will be detoured and shifted as part of a project to apply epoxy overlays to maintain and protect four Idaho Falls bridges.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 23, Cannon Builders will start applying the overlays. The overlays are epoxy resin mixed with an aggregate to prevent the intrusion of corrosive salts and water that can corrode the reinforcing steel within bridges.

Schedules are subject to change, as the process is weather-dependent to ensure proper application and curing. The following bridge work is scheduled:

Bridgeport Drive over the Moody Canal will be closed Monday, Sept. 23, through Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Snake River Parkway bridge crossing work between Utah and Pioneer is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 23, through Tuesday, September 24. Traffic will be shifted to one side with a single lane in each direction between Utah and Pioneer.

Garfield Street over the Idaho Canal is scheduled to close at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, and reopen Thursday, Sept. 26.

Southpoint Boulevard over the German Canal will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, and open Thursday, Sept. 26.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zones.

For a full list of the City of Idaho Falls construction projects, view the city’s interactive construction map here.