Teen falls 50 feet down embankment while evading deputies, gets up and runs some more - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS — A teenager who fell 50 feet down an embankment while running from deputies continued to try to get away from them until she was hurt.

The incident happened on Tuesday at 10 p.m. A report was made to Power County dispatch that there was a one-vehicle accident at the end of Sparks Lane in Power County.

When deputies arrived, they saw several people walking around. However, law enforcement noticed a 16-year-old girl start to run. A deputy ran after her and tried to stop her.

The teen went over an embankment and fell about 50 feet. She got up and continued to run and then fell down a second embankment, where she was injured, according to a news release.

She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and then transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where she is receiving treatment.

Her name was not released due to her being a minor.

Several arrests were made, the sheriff’s office said. It’s unclear how many or if the teen has been charged.

“Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor,” the release said.

The case remains under investigation.