Teenage girl dies following rollover crash in Gooding County - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

GOODING COUNTY — Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle injury crash that occurred at approximately 12 a.m. on Sept. 8 at 2300 East 3300 South in Gooding County.

A female juvenile from Twin Falls was traveling eastbound in a 2001 GMC Jimmy. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it rolled. The driver sustained critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital via air ambulance where she later died.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The roadway was blocked for approximately two hours.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, the Gooding County Fire Department, Gooding County Emergency Medical Personnel and St. Lukes Air.