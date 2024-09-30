Teenager killed, another flown to hospital following semi rollover in Twin Falls County - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

TWIN FALLS COUNTY — Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Monday at 8:49 am at North 2800 East and East 3200 North in Twin Falls County.

A 47-year-old male from Twin Falls was driving a 2017 Kenworth semi traveling westbound on East 3200 North. He drove off the right shoulder and overcorrected, where the vehicle rolled and came to a rest in a field on its top.

The vehicle had two passengers: a 19-year-old male from Twin Falls who succumbed to his injuries on scene and a 20-year-old male from Twin Falls who was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. The driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. All three occupants were wearing seatbelts.

The road was blocked for approximately four hours for emergency responders to process the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.