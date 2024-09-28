The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho presents Rolling on the River! - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS — The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho is thrilled to announce a unique and exciting community event Rolling on the River. This one-of-a-kind project will take place on September 28 in the museum’s parking lot.

Join us as we create a massive, collaborative artwork that will be a testament to the creativity and talent of our local artists. Ten artists will come together to show off their intricately carved woodblock designs. These blocks will then be assembled, inked, and pressed onto a giant sheet of paper using a steamroller! We are thrilled to be partnering with Thompson Excavation & Asphalt for this event. They will be providing the steamroller to make this event a special and memorable one!

This free event is open to the public and offers a fantastic opportunity to witness the artistic process firsthand. Watch as talented artists collaborate to create a truly remarkable piece of art. The printing lasts until 4 p.m. Come watch the artists work and check out our exhibits while you’re here. All admission is free for the day!