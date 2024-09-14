Tiger-Grizz meet a proving ground for local runners - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Nearly 2,700 runners from 50 schools competed at Friday’s Tiger-Grizz Invitational Cross Country meet.

The competition could end up being a preview of how the state championships play out in November, and if that’s the case, Boise-area teams will be hard to beat.

Timberline, Rocky Mountain and Mountain View finished in the top three for the seeded girls’ race. Rocky Mountain easily won the boys seeded race with 24 points, followed by Mountain View, then Timberline.

Centennial’s Arnulfo Romero (left) and Idaho Falls’ Austin McCord sprint to the finish line and finished second and third in the Varsity A race. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoNews.com

What does that mean for east Idaho teams?

It’s a long season and area runners did make their presence felt on Friday.

Two of the area’s top small school runners competed in the loaded field of seeded runners. Teton’s Zane Lindquist finished fourth and North Fremont state champion Corbin Johnston was seventh. Rigby’s top runner Payton Bird was ninth and Century sophomore Ethan Hansen placed 10th.

Madison’s Brynlee Gwilliam, who had won her previous three races this season, placed sixth in 19:46.0 and Idaho Falls’ Jaycee Jensen finished seventh.

The varsity races provided more highlights for area runners as Ririe won the Varsity B (4A, 3A, 2A, 1A) girls competition with 52 points to outdistance runner-up Soda Springs with 85.

The Bulldogs’ Lucy Boone and Liza Boone finished second and third, respectively, while West Jefferson state champ Bella Spencer placed fourth.

Sugar-Salem’s Dylan Ball won the boys Varsity B race in 17:14.1, just ahead of West Side junior Ethan Willis at 17:19.5. The Diggers claimed the team title with 24 points.

The varsity races also had some drama.

Blackfoot freshman Sailor Tomazin ran just her fourth race, but placed third in Varsity A (6A, 5A).

Tomazin said her family originally wanted her to tryout for volleyball, but she found her way to cross country instead.

“This is my first meet when we figured out this is actually the sport for me,” she said. “I ended up loving it.”

Friday she had her sights set on beating a runner from Burley who had bested her in a race earlier this season.

“I lost her,” said Tomazin, who only trailed Annie Herd of Centennial and Makelle Carlson of Rocky Mountain at the finish.

Blackfoot’s Sailor Tomazin finishes third in the Varsity A race. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoNews.com

The Varsity races are set for the younger runners to get experience and Tomazin took advantage.

Tomazin previously ran the 5K course at Freeman Park as a middle schooler.

“I know this race is long and hard but I was prepared for it already,” she said.

The Idaho Falls boys have traditionally been a power in 4A and 5A. The Tiger runners had a chance to show their stuff in the Varsity A race, with sophomore Austin McCord finishing third in a sprint finish, and Caleb Boyle placing eighth. Blackfoot freshman Owen Gregory finished fourth and Hillcrest sophomore Luke Frandsen was 10th.

McCord got out fast and took the early lead.

“I went out a little fast but the two guys passed with about 500 or 600 meters left. … I wanted to win but I was going for place, not really a time,” he said.

Centennial’s Sawyer Jensen and Arnulfo Romero finished 1-2.

The experience wasn’t lost of McCord.

“I really want to keep pushing on my finish and being able to hang on that third mile,” he said. “After the hills I definitely started running out a little bit.”

The next big meet is the Bob Firman Invitational, which is Sept. 27-28 at Eagle Island State Park, which is also the site for the state championship meet on Nov. 2.