UPDATE: Unloaded rifle found under hoodie outside high school tennis courts - East Idaho News

UPDATE

The following is an update from the Pocatello Police Department:

On Sept. 26, at approximately 8 a.m., the Pocatello Police Department responded to 1800 Bench Road at Highland High School for a report of a firearm located outside the tennis courts. Officers located an unloaded .22 caliber rifle under a black hoodie. Officers secured the firearm. Additional officers responded to Highland High School and will remain in the area for the remainder of the school day. This case is under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY

POCATELLO — District leaders say everyone is safe after a firearm was located at Highland High School Thursday morning.

The gun was found unattended on the grounds of the school, according to a message from Pocatello Chubbuck School District 25.

“To our knowledge, there is no active threat to our learners or staff, and everyone is safe. We immediately contacted local law enforcement, who are currently conducting a full investigation,” the message says. “As always, the safety and well-being of our learners and staff is our top priority.”

The district is working with police as they investigate the incident, and extra law enforcement will be at the high school Thursday out of an abundance of caution.

“We understand incidents like this can be concerning, and we want to reassure you that all necessary steps are being taken to maintain a safe learning environment,” the message says. “We will continue to keep you informed as we receive more information.”