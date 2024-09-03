You have to see this! Country music star gives hundreds of dollars to Utah children running lemonade stand - East Idaho News

AN UNFORGETTABLE MOMENT — During a recent stop in Salt Lake City for his “Beautifully Broken” tour, country music star Jelly Roll surprised children running a lemonade stand with an unforgettable act of kindness.

Jelly Roll — whose real name is Jason DeFord — shared a video on his YouTube account on Aug. 27, 2024 with the title “Best lemonade ever y’all!!” The video, which has been viewed over 6 million times, shows Jelly Roll ordering three lemonades and two orange juices.

“How much do I owe you?” he says to the children running the lemonade stand.

The total came to $2.50. Jelly Roll pays his small tab but doesn’t stop there.

“We were so thirsty that we want to come bless ya’ll today,” Jelly Roll says while handing over almost $700 to one of the children. “We don’t need no change. You keep that tip, okay, baby. You go buy you something really nice, alright, because you worked hard.”

Wendy Gardunio, who said in a Facebook post she is the mother of one of the children, shared her thoughts about the unique experience on social media, along with pictures.

“So today was an interesting day, my kid and her cousins wanted to do a lemonade stand. And they had a famous singer come and buy some lemonade,” she wrote. “Who would have thought that we would run into Jelly Roll in West Valley. And for him to be so generous with giving them almost $700.”

At the end of the video, Jelly Roll tells the kids to “have a great day” and encourages them to save some of the money.