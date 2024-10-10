Annual regional food drive underway this month with goal to collect 120,000 lbs. of goods - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — JustServe, Boy Scouts of America, INL and the Community Food Security organization are supporting a month-long food drive to build up supplies at the Community Food Basket Idaho Falls.

Sam’s Club and the three Idaho Falls Albertsons stores will have donation barrels that shoppers can fill during the week. In addition, volunteers will be in front of the Albertsons stores on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26. Neighborhood food drives will also take place those Saturdays.

This is the 5th annual regional food drive and organizers have a goal to collect 120,000 pounds of food for those in need.