Community invited to Senior Talent Show - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Synergy Home Care, a company providing in-home care and assistance for people with physical limitations, is partnering with BRiO Home Health and Hospice for a Senior Talent Show.

It’s happening Oct. 10 at Fairwinds – Sand Creek, a retirement community at 3310 Valencia Drive in Idaho Falls.

Laziah Vasquez, a community liaison for Synergy Home Care, tells EastIdahoNews.com 10-15 seniors will be sharing their talents and he’s encouraging people to attend.

“We wanted to do something that allowed our seniors to branch out and do some of the things they used to do,” Vasquez says. “Our main goal is to (give them something to be excited about).”

Seniors from nine different assisted living facilities and apartments have been invited to participate. A variety of talents will be on display, including singing, musical instrument performances, poetry, paintings and more.

RELATED | New business provides care for people needing non-medical assistance at home

The team at Synergy Home Care visits the homes of people, including seniors, with a variety of non-medical needs. Vasquez says many of the seniors are unable to do a lot of the things they enjoyed when they were younger. On top of that, many of them live alone and don’t get a lot of social interaction.

Vasquez and Ashely McQuivey, the community liaison at BRiO Home Health and Hospice, felt hosting a talent show would give seniors a creative outlet and something to smile about.

“We want something fun for the community to enjoy. Our hope is that this becomes an annual thing that the community likes to bring their families to,” says Vasquez.

The Senior Talent Show is free to the public. It will begin at 2 p.m.